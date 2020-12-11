Global  
 

There's still time to get Apple's latest iPad for $299

AppleInsider Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Holiday deals on Apple's 8th Generation iPad offer $30 in savings at Amazon while supplies last.

*Holiday iPad deals*

Black Friday may be over, but some of Amazon's best iPad deals remain available as consumers look to wrap up holiday shopping in a season filled with sellouts and inventory constraints.

