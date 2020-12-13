Global  
 

Amazon issues fresh deals on Apple Watch Series 6, SE for Green Monday

AppleInsider Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Amazon is pulling out all the stops to earn your holiday shopping dollars by slashing prices on Apple Watches, including the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, with fresh deals leading up to Green Monday.

*Apple Watch holiday deals*

The latest Apple Watch discounts span a variety of styles, with prices dipping to $249.99 for SE models and $349.99 for the new Apple Watch Series 6, with both reflecting a $50 markdown off MSRP.

Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Apple Watch Can Warn If Cardio Is Low

Apple Watch Can Warn If Cardio Is Low 00:27

 Apple Watch Can Warn If Cardio Is Low

