Gmail, YouTube, and Other Google Services Currently Down in Multiple Countries [Update: Fixed]

Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs are all experiencing severe outages, with reports of problems accessing the services across much of Europe, the U.S., and India.

Google News, Google Translate, Google Ads, Google Domain, Google Cloud Platform Dashboard, and Google My Business are also down. Other services that use Google to log in are similarly affected.



It's not clear right now what's causing the issues, but the DownDetector website indicates that all three services went down at approximately 3:30 a.m. Pacific Time.



We'll update this article when we learn more.



*Update:* Some users are able to access the services using Incognito mode or a private browsing tab, suggesting it's Google's authentication servers that are at fault.



*Update 2 @ 4:40 a.m. PT:* Services appear to be slowly coming back online now, based on multiple user reports.

