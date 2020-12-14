iPhone 12 Pro Max demand waning, iPhone 12 Pro now most popular model

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Consumer demand for the iPhone 12 Pro is continuing to strain available supply, while demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is moderating, according to JP Morgan.



Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

In an iPhone availability tracker note seen by AppleInsider, analyst Samik Chatterjee writes that lead times — or the time it takes for an iPhone order to arrive — are continuing to build for the iPhone 12 Pro model. He says that implies that the device will have the "most staying power" until the next iPhone launch.



Read more...