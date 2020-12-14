iPhone 12 Pro Max demand waning, iPhone 12 Pro now most popular model
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Consumer demand for the iPhone 12 Pro is continuing to strain available supply, while demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is moderating, according to JP Morgan.
Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider
In an iPhone availability tracker note seen by AppleInsider, analyst Samik Chatterjee writes that lead times — or the time it takes for an iPhone order to arrive — are continuing to build for the iPhone 12 Pro model. He says that implies that the device will have the "most staying power" until the next iPhone launch.
