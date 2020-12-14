Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iPhone 12 Pro Max demand waning, iPhone 12 Pro now most popular model

AppleInsider Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Consumer demand for the iPhone 12 Pro is continuing to strain available supply, while demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is moderating, according to JP Morgan.

Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider
In an iPhone availability tracker note seen by AppleInsider, analyst Samik Chatterjee writes that lead times — or the time it takes for an iPhone order to arrive — are continuing to build for the iPhone 12 Pro model. He says that implies that the device will have the "most staying power" until the next iPhone launch.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems 00:28

 Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design [Video]

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design

In the vehicle interior, the ID.4 1ST Max boasts superior comfort. It includes electrically adjustable seats, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, 3-zone Climatronic system and an..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:37Published
Wedbush Says Apple Will Climbs 29% [Video]

Wedbush Says Apple Will Climbs 29%

Shares of Apple could gain nearly 29% over the next 12 months. Wedbush analysts say tthe srock will rise based on demand for the new iPhone 12. On Wednesday, Wedbush upgraded its Apple 12-month price..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
iPhone Users With 14.2 Draining Battery [Video]

iPhone Users With 14.2 Draining Battery

iPhone Users With 14.2 Draining Battery

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published