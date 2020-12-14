Exclusive: Molekule CEO Jaya Rao talks about implementing Apple's HomeKit Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In this week's HomeKit Insider Podcast, Molekule CEO Jaya Rao reveals what HomeKit is like from a hardware developer's perspective, plus she discusses the a controversial review of her company's air purifier.



HomeKit Insider: A new AppleInsider podcast

Rao co-founded Molekule in 2014, following two decades of academic and scientific research into the adverse effects of polluted air. Its products including the Apple-stocked Molekule Air Mini+, are about purifying indoor air so HomeKit seemed like a natural fit.



