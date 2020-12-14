Global  
 

Exclusive: Molekule CEO Jaya Rao talks about implementing Apple's HomeKit

AppleInsider Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
In this week's HomeKit Insider Podcast, Molekule CEO Jaya Rao reveals what HomeKit is like from a hardware developer's perspective, plus she discusses the a controversial review of her company's air purifier.

HomeKit Insider: A new AppleInsider podcast
Rao co-founded Molekule in 2014, following two decades of academic and scientific research into the adverse effects of polluted air. Its products including the Apple-stocked Molekule Air Mini+, are about purifying indoor air so HomeKit seemed like a natural fit.

