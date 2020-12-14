Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Fitness+ on iPad Not Yet Available

MacRumours.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Apple Fitness+ launched this morning for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, but people who have been attempting to use the feature on an ‌iPad‌ have run into a hiccup.
On the ‌iPad‌, the Fitness app isn't installed automatically and must be downloaded from the App Store. Unfortunately, when attempting to download the app, ‌iPad‌ users are running into an error message that says "This app requires specific features not available on this device."

This message shows up even on a compatible ‌iPad‌ that's running iPadOS 14.3, which is supposed to unlock Fitness+. The feature appears to be working on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ at this time, but until the Fitness app can be downloaded properly on the ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad‌ owners have no way to use Fitness+.

Apple is likely working to get the Fitness app out for ‌iPad‌ owners, but there's no ETA on when it might be available at this time. We've reached out to Apple for more information and will update this article if and when we hear back or when the app goes live.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Tag: Apple Fitness Plus

This article, "Apple Fitness+ on iPad Not Yet Available" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems 00:28

 Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11 [Video]

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

Apple To Replace Unresponsive iPhone 11

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published
Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman [Video]

Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman

Marketers, publishers and advertising technology companies have sought ways to wean themselves off third-party cookies as makers of web browsers, especially Apple and Google, end support for the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published
Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber [Video]

Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber

These are the 20 best Apple deals right now from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Fitness+ for Apple Watch users now available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

 Apple Fitness+ was first unveiled at the company’s September Apple Watch and iPad event. We learned about the first workout types to be included, launch...
9to5Mac

watchOS 7.2 now available with Apple Fitness+ and new cardio fitness notifications

 In addition to iOS 14.3, Apple is also releasing watchOS 7.2 for Apple Watch to the general public today. The update includes support for Apple’s new Fitness+...
9to5Mac