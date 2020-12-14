Global  
 

How to Sign Up for Apple Fitness+

Monday, 14 December 2020
With the launch of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3, Apple introduced its latest subscription service, Apple Fitness+. Fitness+ is designed to work with the Apple Watch, providing workouts that can be done on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, with the Apple Watch tracking your fitness progress.
You can sign up for Fitness+ using an ‌iPhone‌. Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, but Apple provides a one month free trial. If you purchased an Apple Watch Series 6, SE, or 3 from Apple after September 15, 2020, you can get a three month free trial before you have to pay.
*How to Sign Up for Fitness+*
2. On ‌iPhone‌, open up the Fitness app (this was previously the Activity app).4. Tap on the Fitness+ tab.6. Tap on Start Free Trial.8. Confirm the App Store purchase.

Depending on whether you recently purchased a new Apple Watch, you'll see options for either a one month trial or a three month trial. Apple will automatically detect the Apple Watch purchase and offer a three month trial as long as you're signed in with the Apple ID used to make the purchase.

You won't be charged for the Fitness+ subscription until the free trial expires, and you can cancel it before then by opening up the Fitness+ app, tapping on your profile picture in the upper right hand corner and tapping on Fitness+.

Make sure not to cancel until just before the free trial expires because canceling causes you to immediately lose access to the Apple Fitness+ app and the remainder of your trial. There is one free trial available per person or per family if you have Family Sharing enabled. A Fitness+ subscription can be shared with up to five family members.

Those who have the Apple One Premier bundle will not see a sign up link because Fitness+ is included in the Premier bundle and will be automatically available.

To use Fitness+, you must have an ‌iPhone‌ 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later updated to watchOS 7.2. It also works with an ‌Apple TV‌ HD or ‌Apple TV‌ 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2 or later that is running iPadOS 14.3 and has the Fitness+ app installed.

Note that you can also follow these same steps to subscribe to Fitness+ on ‌Apple TV‌ or ‌iPad‌, but on ‌iPad‌, you will first need to download the Fitness+ app. For more on Fitness+, make sure to check out our guide.
