AirPods Max Begin Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

It's December 15 in Australia and New Zealand, which is AirPods Max launch day. The first ‌AirPods Max‌ orders have begun arriving to customers in the two countries, as Apple fans in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on new devices.

Those in New Zealand and Australia who were able to place an order for launch day delivery before the ‌AirPods Max‌ sold out are receiving their orders, and have been sharing photos on Twitter and other social networks.





pic.twitter.com/mzQEBooGbm



— Chris J. Caine (@ChrisJCaine) December 15, 2020There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, but ‌Apple Stores‌ in Australia have appear to have a limited amount of ‌AirPods Max‌ stock available for in-store pickup. Based on a spot check, most locations in Australia appear to have the less popular silver and space gray models available in store.



It's possible that stores also had the other colors and have now sold out, but as with orders placed for shipping, the pink, blue, and green colors appear to be highly limited if they're available at all.



Store availability in Australia means that Apple will also have stock available in retail locations in the United States on December 15 for those who were not able to place a preorder that arrives in a reasonable amount of time. Orders placed today for all colors of the ‌AirPods Max‌ will not ship for 12 to 14 weeks, which means the ‌AirPods Max‌ are backordered until March.

Following New Zealand and Australia, ‌AirPods Max‌ sales will begin in the Middle East, Europe, and then North America. ‌‌

This article, "AirPods Max Begin Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia" first appeared on MacRumors.com



