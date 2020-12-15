Apple Shares Trailer for Billie Eilish Documentary 'The World's a Little Blurry'

Global  
 

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Apple today shared the trailer for upcoming Billie Eilish documentary "The World's a Little Blurry," which is set to launch on Apple TV+ and in theaters in February 2021.

Apple paid $25 million for the rights to the documentary, which follows the 18-year-old singer-songwriter's life after the launch of her debut album in March 2019.

The documentary is described as a "true coming of age story" that will offer a "deeply intimate look" at her rise to stardom.

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"

Eilish's album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" earned her several Grammy awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and more. "The World's a Little Blurry" documentary is directed by R.J. Cutler, who has also directed movies like "If I Stay" and "Listen to Me Marlon."
