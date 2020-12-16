Life Time fitness, Best Buy offer Apple Fitness+ promotions

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Building on the launch of Apple Fitness+ on Monday week, fitness club chain Life Time and retailer Best Buy this week announced promotional tie-ins with the Apple Watch-powered workout product.



Life Time, an early adopter of Apple technologies like GymKit, on Monday announced plans to include Apple Fitness+ in its gym memberships. It is the first U.S. health & fitness club company to make such an offer, the company said in a press release."We are rapidly expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology - with the same high-quality experiences our brand has been recognized for delivering at our athletic resorts for nearly 30 years," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder and CEO. "Apple Fitness+ brings additional best-in-class content and variety to the ever-growing digital and omnichannel wellness programs, services and content we provide our members."



