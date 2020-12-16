Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Life Time fitness, Best Buy offer Apple Fitness+ promotions

AppleInsider Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Building on the launch of Apple Fitness+ on Monday week, fitness club chain Life Time and retailer Best Buy this week announced promotional tie-ins with the Apple Watch-powered workout product.

Life Time, an early adopter of Apple technologies like GymKit, on Monday announced plans to include Apple Fitness+ in its gym memberships. It is the first U.S. health & fitness club company to make such an offer, the company said in a press release."We are rapidly expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology - with the same high-quality experiences our brand has been recognized for delivering at our athletic resorts for nearly 30 years," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder and CEO. "Apple Fitness+ brings additional best-in-class content and variety to the ever-growing digital and omnichannel wellness programs, services and content we provide our members."

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days [Video]

Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days

Isolation has given Americans the chance to get creative when it comes to their first meal of the day.A study of 2,000 respondents examined how the typical morning routine has changed in the last few..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Queen, Survivor and Guns N' Roses top the list of best workout songs of all time [Video]

Queen, Survivor and Guns N' Roses top the list of best workout songs of all time

Queen's "We Will Rock You," "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and Guns n' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" top the list of the best workout songs of all time, according to new research.The new survey of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber [Video]

Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber

These are the 20 best Apple deals right now from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now discounted from $350

 Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 GPS from *$349.99 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $399 with today’s deal matching the second-best offer...
9to5Toys

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch packs built-in Assistant, more at $270 (Save $60)

 Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for *$269.99 shipped *with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $330, today’s...
9to5Toys