States file antitrust lawsuit against Google's advertising business
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A group of state attorneys general led by Texas have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google focused on the company's advertising technology and its dominance in the ad industry.
Credit: Greg Bulla
The complaint, filed on Wednesday, goer after Google's alleged stranglehold on the advertising technology market. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit in a clip, though the full complaint is not currently available.
