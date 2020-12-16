Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

States file antitrust lawsuit against Google's advertising business

AppleInsider Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A group of state attorneys general led by Texas have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google focused on the company's advertising technology and its dominance in the ad industry.

Credit: Greg Bulla
The complaint, filed on Wednesday, goer after Google's alleged stranglehold on the advertising technology market. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit in a clip, though the full complaint is not currently available.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'

Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd' 00:39

 Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team. Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's approach to overturning the election results was 'an absurdity.' It's an absurd idea to think that any...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NY 48 state antitrust lawsuit Facebook [Video]

NY 48 state antitrust lawsuit Facebook

NY 48 state antitrust lawsuit Facebook

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:52Published
Facebook Looking at Fresh Antitrust Lawsuit From 40 States [Video]

Facebook Looking at Fresh Antitrust Lawsuit From 40 States

As many as 40 U.S. states are collectively investigating Facebook for potential antitrust violations, with reported plans to file a lawsuit as soon as next week.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:56Published
U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources [Video]

U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources

A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook hit with massive antitrust lawsuit from 46 states

 A collection of states filed a multi-state lawsuit Wednesday accusing Facebook of suppressing its competition through monopolistic business practices meant to...
TechCrunch