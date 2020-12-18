Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last-minute Apple gift ideas at Amazon offer up to $400 in savings, delivery by Christmas

AppleInsider Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Shoppers looking for the perfect last-minute gift can still score a great deal on Apple hardware and accessories, with savings of up to $400 off and delivery for most by Christmas.

*Last-minute Apple gift ideas*

With shipping deadlines upon us and inventory shortages across the tech sector, shoppers looking to pick up a gift before Christmas must act fast. The AppleInsider Deals Team has compiled a list of fan favorites, with *prices starting at $39* and delivery by Dec. 25 at press time, according to Amazon. Please be sure to check specific delivery dates for your address, though, as prices and inventory are fluctuating rapidly.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: One week left to buy gifts for Christmas, local businesses looking forward to last-minute rush

One week left to buy gifts for Christmas, local businesses looking forward to last-minute rush 02:56

 We're just one week away from Christmas. Let's face it, it’s probably too late to order that last-minute gift online, but there’s plenty of time to do what WNY does best--shop local.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Holiday Gift Ideas From Locally-Owned Stores At Galleria In Edina [Video]

Holiday Gift Ideas From Locally-Owned Stores At Galleria In Edina

We're getting some last minute gift ideas from the locally-owned stores at Galleria in Edina. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:26Published
Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Choose to Donate This Christmas [Video]

Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Choose to Donate This Christmas

It’s always the thought that counts but if you’re still last minute Christmas shopping, there’s one gift that’ll do more than just the thought. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published
Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays [Video]

Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays

 Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published