iPhone Other storage: What is it and how do you clear it?

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

I'm sure this sounds familiar: You're trying to download and install the latest iOS release, or take some photos, or download that cool app your friend told you about, and your iPhone says the storage is full.



You’ve already deleted every app you don’t think you need, and there’s still not enough space. So you look at your iPhone storage in Settings page and, sure enough, your iPhone’s storage is full. Worst of all, a huge chunk of it is just listed as Other. What’s that supposed to mean? How do you get rid of it?



The Other storage section is mysterious and confusing, and there’s no one answer that works for everyone, but hopefully this guide will help you deal with this problem.



To read this article in full, please click here