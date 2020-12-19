Global  
 

Deals: Get the AirPods for $109.99 ($50 Off) and AirPods Pro for $189.99 ($60 Off) in Latest Sales

MacRumours.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Woot is continuing to offer a solid discount on Apple's AirPods Pro, which are available for *$189.99*, down from $249.00. While this sale isn't as good as the one we saw at Walmart and Amazon over Black Friday, Woot's deal remains the best price that we've tracked in December.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end Bluetooth headphones, offering active noise cancellation and many more features. The included charging case also supports Qi wireless charging, so you can recharge the headphones via any compatible Qi mat.
$60 OFF
AirPods Pro for $189.99In another AirPods sale, you can get the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for *$109.99* today on Amazon, down from $159.00, which is a match for the Black Friday sale on this model. You'll see this sale price after an automatic coupon worth $18.99 is applied at the checkout screen.$50 OFF
AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case for $109.99We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
This article, "Deals: Get the AirPods for $109.99 ($50 Off) and AirPods Pro for $189.99 ($60 Off) in Latest Sales" first appeared on MacRumors.com

