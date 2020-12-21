Deals: Get the 256GB 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $949 ($150 Off, Lowest Price)

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Today only, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) for *$949.00* on B&H Photo, down from an original price of $1,099.00. This sale is available in both silver and space gray colors, and it will expire later tonight at midnight.



B&H Photo's sale is a match of the lowest-ever price seen on this version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can also get the same price on Amazon with a matching sale, but that retailer is only offering the iPad Pro in space gray at this price.

$150 OFF

12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $949.00Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup back in March, introducing a faster A12Z Bionic processor, dual rear cameras, a new LiDAR scanner for improved augmented reality capabilities, improved audio, and an optional Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad for the first time.



