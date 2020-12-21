Global  
 

Deals: Get the 256GB 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $949 ($150 Off, Lowest Price)

MacRumours.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Today only, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) for *$949.00* on B&H Photo, down from an original price of $1,099.00. This sale is available in both silver and space gray colors, and it will expire later tonight at midnight.

B&H Photo's sale is a match of the lowest-ever price seen on this version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can also get the same price on Amazon with a matching sale, but that retailer is only offering the iPad Pro in space gray at this price.
$150 OFF
12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $949.00Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup back in March, introducing a faster A12Z Bionic processor, dual rear cameras, a new LiDAR scanner for improved augmented reality capabilities, improved audio, and an optional Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad for the first time.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
