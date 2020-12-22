Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In-stock alert: $30 off Apple's iPad Air 4, free expedited shipping

AppleInsider Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Looking for the best deal on Apple's popular iPad Air? B&H has you covered with free expedited shipping plus $30 off the latest iPad Air 4 with LTE functionality.

*Holiday iPad Air markdown*

Available exclusively for AppleInsider readers, the $30 holiday iPad Air 4 discount at B&H applies to the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular spec in Space Gray, bringing the *price down to $699* using the activation instructions below. Free expedited delivery is also included when shipped within the contiguous U.S. to put the device in your hands quickly.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Peanuts Holiday Classics To Air On PBS [Video]

Peanuts Holiday Classics To Air On PBS

PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that the Peanuts gang will be coming to television for the holidays. Apple TV+ has the rights to Peanuts content, and now thanks to a new deal with PBS, Snoopy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
How To Make Easy, Flaky Air-Fried Apple Pies [Video]

How To Make Easy, Flaky Air-Fried Apple Pies

It’s official; air-frying makes baking more fun. On this episode of Bustle Bites, Alexandra is drawing inspiration from Taste of Home’s Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting and making..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 04:59Published
Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip [Video]

Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip

Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published