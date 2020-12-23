Global  
 

Machine Learning Is Changing the Future of Software Testing

TechNewsWorld Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Machine Learning Is Changing the Future of Software TestingMachine learning, which has disrupted and improved so many industries, is just starting to make its way into software testing. Heads are turning, and for good reason: the industry is never going to be the same again. Let's delve into the current state of affairs, and explore how ML techniques are radically changing the software testing industry.
