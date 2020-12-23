Global  
 

Apple begins notifying eligible developers of App Store rate cut

AppleInsider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Developers who qualify for Apple's definition of a small business, and who applied in time, are now starting to be notified that they are on the new App Store Small Business Program.

Following Apple's announcement of halving its App Store commission for developers earning under $1 million annually, qualifying companies are now being notified. Apple repeats certain conditions but also says that it will cut its commission rate to 15% from January 1, 2021.It's estimated that some 98% of app developers are eligible for the Small Business Program, but they had to apply for it by December 18.

