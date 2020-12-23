Apple donating Black Lives Matter murals on its Portland store

Apple plans to protect the Black Lives Matter murals painted on Apple Pioneer Place, and save it "for future donation."



Apple says that they will put protective plywood over the Black Lives Matter murals on the barricade around its Portland location, Apple Pioneer Place, according to a tweet by Mike Rogoway. The company will release details on long-term plans in early 2021.







The company says it will have details on long-term plans for the murals early in 2021. pic.twitter.com/kKsDWIylfI



— Mike Rogoway (@rogoway) December 23, 2020

