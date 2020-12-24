Apple Car rumors, AirPods Max tips, and more on the AppleInsider podcast
Apple is still rumored to be developing an "Apple Car," plus we cover unexpected issues using Apple Watch with Family Setup, tips and tricks for AirPods Max, and our favorite software services of the year.
Apple Watch Family Setup
While rumors of Apple's self-driving car initiative date back to at least 2014, a new report from Reuters claims the "Apple Car" will feature a new battery design that could "radically" cut battery costs. Contrary to previous guesses that Apple may make some kind of shuttle bus, Reuters says it will be a passenger vehicle.
