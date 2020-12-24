Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from all at AppleInsider

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Circus Circus' will be open on Christmas



Are you looking for something to do Christmas Day with your family? Look no more - Circus Circus' Adventuredome will be open. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 6 hours ago Two strangers offer to adopt a family of five for the holidays, giving them a merry Christmas



After Nancy Potwine received help from strangers who had seen her story 18 years ago, she vowed to help other families at Christmas. This year it was a struggling mom of four who was received the.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:54 Published 6 days ago Is there really a war on Christmas?



For years, conservative politicians and pundits have been warning of a left-wing assault on Christmas cheer. So what actually is the “War on Christmas” and is it even really happening? Credit: Between The Lines Duration: 06:21 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources All These Stars Celebrate Their Birthdays on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! It might be Christmas time, but these stars are celebrating two holidays this time of year! JustJared.com has compiled a list of the actors, musicians, athletes,...

Just Jared 4 hours ago



