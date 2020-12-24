Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from all at AppleInsider
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
We wish you a peaceful Christmas, filled with much debate in our forums over the articles, reviews, and news that we'll be keeping you company with.
That's not just any Christmas tree. It's from Claridges in England, and was designed in collaboration with Jony Ive in 2016.
Regardless of what holidays you celebrate, this is the time of year when most of us can take a bit of a break from work. Just like you, though, there is never a time when we stop being interested in Apple, so be sure you don't miss out on any of the year-end specials we've got.
