Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best iPhone 12 Cases: Top picks for every Mini, Max, and Pro style

Macworld Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Whether you buy the mini, Max, Pro, or simple iPhone 12, one thing is for sure: You’re going to want to slap a case on it. Even with a new stronger ceramic coating on the screen and a thinner, more grippable design, the iPhone 12 is still dressed all in glass, so you’ll need to protect it from slips, scratches, and of course, fingerprints. Here are our favorite cases so far.

Note: The MagSagf charging section only means that the charger won't stick reliably to the iPhone once the case is on. You'll still be able to charge it with either a MagSafe or Qi charger.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

iPhone 12 Mini Users Having Lock Issues [Video]

iPhone 12 Mini Users Having Lock Issues

iPhone 12 Mini Users Having Lock Issues

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max [Video]

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Unboxing the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which both go on salein the UK on Friday November 13.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available [Video]

IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available

IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published