How to master the Camera app on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The Camera app on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro has been updated to take advantage of Apple's newest features such as night mode portraits and Dolby Vision HDR recording. Here's how to best take advantage of what the Camera app has to offer.



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cameras

The cameras, and the Camera app, in the iPhone 12 range is replete with features — most of which Apple doesn't tell you about. To keep it simple, and to make it so that the camera "just works," Apple concentrates on having the most commonly-used functions be the first you find.



Read more...