March 2020 in review: Apple Stores close, but MacBook Air & iPad Pro launch anyway

Maybe 2019 was practice for Apple, as it was now used to releasing new products via a press release. That's what it had to do in March 2020 as the whole world self-isolated, and Apple Stores closed their doors.



Yes, there's the coronavirus, but on the good side we got a new MacBook Air (left), and iPad Pro (right)

Apple had already closed its stores in China because of the coronavirus back in February, but then on March 1, LG shut its iPhone camera module factory after having its first COVID-19 case. It was the start of a month that saw the world shut down, but also Apple announce a series of products that ranged from lauded to criticized, with one in the middle being rather forgotten.



