No iPhone 12, but new iPads, Apple Watches, and antitrust battles - September 2020 in review
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () September 2020 was the first September in eight years where Apple didn't launch a new iPhone. However, in the midst of App Store and antitrust battles, it did fine with iOS 14, a new iPad Air, and Apple Watch Series 6, plus a new fitness program, and the Apple One services bundle.
New Apple launches, L-R: iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Fitness+
August 2020 had been comparatively normal for Apple, at least in this coronavirus year. But then it was September, and nothing was usual as even the annual iPhone launch simply didn't happen.
New Year's Traditions , From Around the World.
Ecuador.
Ecuadorians burn away
past bad luck and scare away
future bad luck by burning a paper-
stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes.
Spain.
For each of the final 12 seconds of the year,
reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape
for good...
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and a record high 85 new deaths including one new death in Hancock County, three in Jackson County, and 11 new deaths in..