Amazon boosts its podcast profile with Wondery acquisition
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Amazon announced today that it has acquired podcast startup Wondery, bringing the company behind several Apple TV+ adaptations into the Amazon Music fold.
Podcast publisher Wondery is joining Amazon Music
Wondery is known for podcasts including "Dirty John," "Dr. Death," "Business Wars," and "The Shrink Next Door." In a company blog post, Amazon said the deal won't lead to any user-facing changes and that Wondery content will still be available through various podcast services.
