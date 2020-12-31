iPhone 12, HomePod mini, record-breaking Mac sales - October 2020 in review

It was the month we had been waiting for, as the new iPhone 12 range was finally announced, and then was eventually shipped. Or half of it, anyway.



October 2020 L-R: iPhone 12 Pro with Magsafe; HomePod mini; iPad Air with Touch ID

Apple had failed to bring out its new iPhones on schedule in September, yet in October 2020, it was still able to announce earnings of $64.7 billion. It must be doing something right, and the pretty much universal consensus is that it has continued to do so with the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



