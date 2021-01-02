Britain's Prince Harry's documentary for Apple TV+ could air in the spring

A documentary from Britain's Prince Harry intended for release on Apple TV+ in 2020 is now expected in the spring of 2021, a delay caused through a move to the United States, ceasing official Royal Family duties, and the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle [Instagram]

Originally announced in April 2019, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is working on a series for Apple TV+ about mental health. While the show was originally anticipated to air in 2020, sources claim a number of factors have caused the project to stall.



