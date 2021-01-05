Google may be skirting Apple's privacy disclosures by not updating iOS apps

Google hasn't updated its iOS apps since early December while still keeping its Android apps up to date, in what could be an attempt to avoid supplying information for the App Store's privacy nutrition labels.



YouTube's App Store listing showing a blank App Privacy section

Google has not made any updates to its apps running on iOS from December 8 onwards. The version history listings for major apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, and other services all list their last updates as December 7, 2020 or earlier.



