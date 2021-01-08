Hyundai says in talks with Apple to produce 'Apple Car'

Apple is reportedly negotiating a deal that could result in a partnership with South Korean automaker Hyundai on an electric vehicle and specialized battery technology.



Citing an interview with an unnamed source, Korea Economic Daily reports Apple and Hyundai are in the process of hammering out a deal that would see the Korean company fulfill production responsibilities for a rumored "Apple Car."The project has reportedly passed an internal review at Hyundai Motor Group, though the collaboration needs a green light from chairman Chung Eui-son.



