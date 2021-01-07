JBL introduces new sound bar, retro amplifier with AirPlay 2
JBL on Thursday introduced a new lineup of sound bars, amplifiers, and other audio accessories that work with — or rival — Apple products.
Credit: JBL
Ahead of the all-virtual CES 2021 conference, the audio company debuted a host of new hardware at its "Harman Explore" virtual event celebrating 75 years since JBL's founding. The new hardware includes some models that work with AirPlay 2 and other streaming platforms.
