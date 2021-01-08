The Computer's Voice: From Star Trek to Siri (University of Minnesota Press)

Why is *Star Trek’s* computer coded as female, while HAL 9000 in *2001: A Space Odyssey* is heard as male? Liz W. Faber focuses on voice-interactive computers, and breaks new ground in questions surrounding media, technology, and gender. The book is a decade-by-decade investigation of computer voices, tracing the evolution from the masculine voices of the ’70s and ’80s to the feminine ones of the ’90s and ’00s. Faber ends her account in the present, with looks at the film *Her* and Siri herself.







Read more...