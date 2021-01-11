What is a Mini LED display and why do you want it?

We’ve heard rumors for about a year or so that Apple is on the verge of launching some products with Mini LED display technology. It could come to MacBooks, iPads, iMacs—really anything with a display, though it’s quite unlikely to ever end up in Apple Watch or iPhone (which use OLED displays).



What is a Mini LED display and what will it do for you? This short explanation may help you understand why this technology can be such a big step forward for Apple’s products.



*A better backlit LCD*



To understand Mini LED, you first have to know the basics of how a traditional backlit LCD works. That’s what we have in all our iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs today.



To read this article in full, please click here