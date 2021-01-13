Samsung inadvertently uses iPhone to tweet Galaxy Unpacked promo

Samsung committed a tech faux pas on Wednesday when it issued a promotional tweet from an iPhone, the flagship handset made by a smartphone market arch rival.



The South Korean tech giant posted a teaser of its upcoming Unpacked hardware event to a Twitter account run by Samsung Mobile's U.S. division."With #SamsungUnpacked drawing closer, we're working hard to bring you some exciting news. Which field of innovation and advancement are you hoping to see us reveal?" Samsung asks in the tweet.



