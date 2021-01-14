Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Tom Holland Movie 'Cherry'

Apple today shared the official trailer for "Cherry," an upcoming Apple TV+ film starring Tom Holland. Cherry is premiering in theaters on February 26, and will then launch on ‌Apple TV+‌ on March 12.



Apple paid more than $40 million for the worldwide rights to "Cherry," which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. "Cherry" is a crime drama that's an adaptation of a novel by Nico Walker.



In "Cherry," actor Tom Holland plays a Cleveland man named Walker who joins the army after being spurned by a girlfriend. He becomes an Army medic in Iraq and is traumatized from the experience, suffering from PTSD.



Walker is prescribed Oxycontin to treat his PTSD, and that eventually leads to a heroin addiction. To pay for drugs, Walker begins robbing banks.



"Cherry" joins several other ‌Apple TV+‌ movies including "Hala," "The Banker," and "Greyhound."



In other ‌Apple TV+‌ news, Apple has ordered a two-part documentary that will focus on the like of Oprah Winfrey. The documentary will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of Oprah Winfrey's talk show.

