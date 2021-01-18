Apple and Tim Cook Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, an annual federal holiday commemorating the American civil rights movement leader.

Apple today honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a full-page tribute on its website. A photo of Dr. King is accompanied by an iconic quote of his: "True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice."



On Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a follow-up tweet.





“It will be power infused with love and justice that will change dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows, and lift us from the fatigue of despair to the buoyancy of hope.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/tL0OuO0WTT



"It will be power infused with love and justice that will change dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows, and lift us from the fatigue of despair to the buoyancy of hope." — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/tL0OuO0WTT

— ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) January 18, 2021

