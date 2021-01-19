Final rules governing unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, have been released by the Federal Aviation Administration. The move is expected to open the door for delivery of consumer packages by air. The rules establish minimum standards for safety so drones can fly over populated areas and at night under certain conditions.Full Article
New FAA Rules Clear Delivery Drones for Takeoff
Midmorning With Aundrea - September 9, 2020 (Part 1)
(Part 1 of 2. Originally aired September 3, 2020) Actor Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer has highlighted both the need..
Inside Jeff Bezos' delivery drone dreams: With fake team names, changing leaders and delays, Amazon Prime Air is fighting to finally take off (AMZN)
· Amazon said last June that its Prime Air drone delivery service would launch "within" months.
· It's been 12 months since..