Apple TV+ ranks low in streaming industry surveys despite market boom

The majority of streaming service customers subscribe to Netflix but only 14% can say the same for Apple TV+, according to a new J.D. Power survey.



About 81% of respondents to the survey said they subscribe to Netflix, the number one streaming service by far. Amazon Prime Video ranked second with 65%, while Hulu came in third with 56%, according to the survey seen by Variety.Disney+ and HBO Max rounded out the rest of the top five streaming services with 47% and 22%, respectively. Even NBC streamer Peacock came in higher than Apple, with 18% of those surveyed saying they subscribe to the service.



Read more...