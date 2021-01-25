New Qualcomm Chip Opens Door to $125 5G Phones

New Qualcomm Chip Opens Door to $125 5G Phones

MacNewsWorld

Published

A new mobile processor announced by Qualcomm Technologies is expected to spawn a wave of economically priced 5G smartphones. Kedar Kondap, vice president for product management at Qualcomm maintained in a statement that the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM and consumer expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.

Full Article