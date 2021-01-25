Apple Fitness+: Everything you need to know about Apple’s fitness service

Online fitness services such as Peloton and Daily Burn have become very popular, and now Apple wants in on the business. They will soon offer Apple Fitness+, the latest service for Apple users. Fitness+ combines your Apple devices, videos, and collected exercise data to allow you to have satisfying workouts.



This article will tell you all you need to know about Apple Fitness+. We’ll update it whenever there are new developments.



*Update 01/25/21:* Apple has launched a new Fitness+ feature called “Time to Walk.”



