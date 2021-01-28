Jamf partners with TRUCE on location-based device enforcement program
Apple enterprise management company Jamf is partnering with TRUCE Software on a new location-based device management program that emphasizes safety and user privacy.
The companies announced the new integrated solution on Thursday, noting the system adds an automated safety layer to Apple devices managed by Jamf Pro.
