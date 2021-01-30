Apple has paid over $25 million for the rights to upcoming movie "CODA," setting a new Sundance Film Festival acquisition record, reports Deadline.

Directed and written by Siân Heder, "CODA" stars actress Emilia Jones as Ruby, the only hearing individual in her deaf family. As her high school years come to an end, Ruby is torn between staying at home to help family or heading off to college to pursue her dreams.



Deadline reports that a "pitched battle" between Apple and Amazon took place for the film's worldwide rights. The $25+ million deal set a new record for a film acquisition at this year's virtual Sundance Film Festival, beating last year's $22.5 million acquisition from Hulu/Neon for the film "Palm Springs."



Apple TV+‌‌ has been available for free since November 2019 for those who purchased an eligible Apple device in September 2019 or later. Apple recently announced plans to extend all ‌‌‌Apple TV+‌‌‌ free trials until July 2021, giving the company more time to present original content to viewers.



‌Apple TV+‌ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the United States, but Apple is currently crediting paid subscribers as well.



This article, "Apple Pays $25+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'CODA'" first appeared on MacRumors.com



