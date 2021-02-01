Maintaining and increasing research and development spending in the COVID-19 era is critical for high technology vendors to deliver new solutions and services, continue to innovate, and position their businesses to rebound from the negative effects of the global pandemic. Analysts, financial advisors, and investors concur that, wherever possible, vendors should continue to aggressively invest in R&D.Full Article
The Critical Role of High-Tech R&D in the COVID-19 Era
TechNewsWorld0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top University Leaders Urge Innovation for the Post-COVID Era at the KAIST Summit
PR Newswire Asia
- Presidents of KAIST, MIT, Tokyo Tech, and Northwestern to define new roles and responsibilities of universities for the..
You might like
More coverage
Vladimir Putin At Davos Online Forum – Transcript
Eurasia Review
*World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab:* Mr President, welcome to the Davos Agenda..
-
Pharmacy Benefit Management Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Forecast Report 2020-2027
GlobeNewswire
-
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Autocar
-
Data Center Infrastructure Market to Hit $142.31 Bn by 2027; Soaring Demand for Cloud Computing Technologies to Favor Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™
GlobeNewswire
-
U.S. business leaders believe 5G will aid recovery from economic impact of COVID-19
GlobeNewswire