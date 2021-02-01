Tim Cook ordered to sit 7-hour deposition in Epic Games case

A judge has ruled that Apple CEO Tim Cook must undertake a 7-hour deposition for the forthcoming case against Epic Games. Apple's bid to subpoena Samsung into the case has also been denied.



Credit: Epic Games

The ongoing dispute between Epic Games and Apple will go to trial in May 2021, but both sides are preparing by requesting testimonies and depositions. In the latest of a series of hearings regarding the preparations, a judge has denied Apple's request that Tim Cook be excused from deposition.



Read more...