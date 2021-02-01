Cheapest AirPods prices return for Valentine's Day (from $119, AirPods Pro $189)

Apple AirPods Pro have dipped to $189 leading up to Valentine's Day, matching the cheapest price we've seen on the wireless earphones. AirPods with Charging Case, meanwhile, are also on sale, falling to $119.99 in latest round of deals.



*Valentine's Day AirPods deals*



Matching the lowest price we've seen on AirPods Pro, Amazon-owned Woot is *knocking $60 off* the premium earbuds, bringing the price down to $189.99 — a full $10 cheaper than Amazon itself. These AirPods are in new condition with the standard 1-year Apple limited warranty.



Read more...