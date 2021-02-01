Nonsequential and Distributed Programming with Go (Springer)

This book introduces nonsequential and distributed programming with Go. Christian Maurer systematically presents basic concepts for the synchronization and communication of concurrent processes. These include locks, semaphores, fairness and deadlocks, monitors, and local and network-wide message passing. Other topics include networks as graphs, network exploration, distributed depth and breadth first search, and the selection of a leader in networks. The chapters on locks, semaphores, monitors and network-wide message exchange also present some basic approaches to programming in C and Java.







