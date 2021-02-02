Apple brings next-hour precipitation to Weather in the UK and Ireland

When iOS 14.5 launches this spring, users in the UK and Ireland could benefit from next-hour precipitation forecasts in Apple's first-party Weather app.



Source: lgladdy via Twitter

The feature, which is currently offered for U.S. users, provides a detailed 60-minute rain or snow forecast within the Weather app and its corresponding widgets. When precipitation is present, or will be in the coming hour, a chart displaying a minute-by-minute breakdown of weather conditions appears.



