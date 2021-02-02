Art Text 4 review: Typography Mac app adds new creative design options

When it comes to creative design work, Adobe Photoshop has been a go-to for Mac users for nearly three decades. But the times they are a-changing, and in recent years a new generation of developers have released apps that are easier to use, have more comprehensive features, and most importantly, are much cheaper.



Art Text 4 is one such app. This app makes it a snap to create whatever kinds of typography and 2D or 3D text effects you can dream up for social media posts, website graphics, or company logos. Rich, colorful graphics complete with customizable backgrounds and textures are just a few mouse clicks away.



