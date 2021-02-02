'Apple-Branded Health Hardware Products' Teased in Job Listing

Apple may be designing and developing its own "health hardware products," according to a job listing spotted by MyHealthyApple.



Apple is hiring a Senior Engineering Project Manager to join Apple's Health Hardware group, which is part of Apple's Health Technologies division. The listing explicitly states that Apple is developing its own health hardware products, which appear to be separate from the Apple Watch. Unlike the Beddit sleep tracker, which was acquired by Apple in 2017, these "health hardware products" would come directly under the Apple brand.

The Health Hardware group is looking for an Engineering Project Manager (EPM) to lead the design and development of Apple-branded Health Hardware products.

Health Technologies is an interdisciplinary team of engineers and creators at Apple who are involved in a wide range of initiatives, products, and services, such as Apple Fitness+ and partnerships with Biogen and ZimmerBiomet.



The role sits among several other EPM hires on the Jobs at Apple website. The Health Hardware EPM manager is expected to oversee the product build itself as well as be responsible for interfacing with suppliers and even marketing.

EPMs are fearless organizers who are ready to work with the highly skilled Hardware, Software, Mechanical Design and Industrial Design teams to identify and resolve potential risks to the schedule and quality of the product. The EPM will interact with these engineering design disciplines plus Safety, Reliability, Marketing, Packaging, Manufacturing, Component Engineering, and other resources inside and outside Apple.



The EPM is also the key interface to the suppliers, driving build readiness at the factory and managing the build itself. Success is defined in terms of the quality and timeliness of the pre-production builds and the start of mass production.

The listing's emphasis on hardware product development and "driving build readiness at the factory" may suggest that Apple-branded health hardware products are already fairly developed, and could even be set to enter factory production soon.



Apple is increasingly interested in health and fitness innovations. Most Apple health features have been channeled through the Apple Watch and iPhone so far, but with HealthKit and the health infrastructure it has established, it would make sense for Apple to offer a broader range of health hardware products.



The new health hardware product job description does not provide any indications about the nature of these new products, but other HealthKit-compatible products on the market currently include weighing scales, blood-pressure monitors, thermometers, and more.

Tags: Apple job listings, health and fitness, Health Technologies



This article, "'Apple-Branded Health Hardware Products' Teased in Job Listing" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums