Apple rumored to invest $3.6B in Kia to produce 100,000 'Apple Cars' per year

A new report claims Apple and Kia are close to reaching a deal that will see the tech giant invest some 4 trillion won (about $3.6 billion) on a collaborative effort to bring "Apple Car" to life.



Without citing sources, a report from South Korean news outlet Dong-A, spotted by Bloomberg, says Apple and Kia are primed to strike a production deal on Feb. 27.According to the publication, Apple will invest 4 trillion won to secure access to Kia's U.S. facilities in Georgia. The companies are eyeing a production run in 2024 with an initial capacity of 100,000 cars per year, though the plant can ramp up to a maximum of 400,000 units a year, the report says.



Read more...